A look inside the logistical, and emotional, work of estate sales in Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD — There is nothing quite like an old-fashioned estate sale.
The doors are thrown open to browse through furniture, ephemera, antiques, art, books and tchotchkes, and in some cases, the opportunity to view an interesting house, as well.
Such was the case a week ago at 113 East Housatonic St., at the home that had belonged to Robert M. Boland and Thomas Blalock. Their collection included antique books, local art, textiles and ephemera.
With license to do so, people paraded through the historic house. Built in 1855 to resemble an Italian villa, the 4,500-square-foot Cady-Hall home has servants’ quarters and 12-foot ceilings.
It had once been the home of the Berkshire Historical Society, and prior to that of Margaret Hinsdale Hall, who led Miss Hall's School, which was founded by her aunt, Mira Hinsdale Hall.
Neighbor Ahmed Ismail came with his daughter, Amelie, 6.
The two gathered up a couple armloads of things — including umbrellas in an umbrella stand, lamps and pajamas for Amelie — cashed out, went home and then came back for more.
In their second pass, they scored bookends and a doll.
By Labor Day weekend, Berkshire residents have had plenty of opportunities to shop at an estate sale or tag sale as they pop up throughout the summer, clogging otherwise quiet neighborhood side streets with the parked cars of those looking for a bargain. It's big business in the Berkshires — a business that can be both logistically and emotionally difficult for sellers and family members.
An estate stale happens when someone needs the home's assets to be sold or otherwise liquidated, usually after the homeowner has died. The difference between a tag sale and an estate sale is that it is a more formal process that involves selling most of a person’s personal belongings rather than just unneeded items.
Memories in a 'meticulous home'
At 54 Balance Rock Road in Lanesborough, members of M. Bernice (Clement) Huska’s family were trying to hold it together as strangers came through the door to browse and buy.
Huska worked at Rice's Silk Mill, then as a secretary for Dr. Max Fishelson, and later as a clerk for the Registry of Deeds in Pittsfield. She died on March 31 at the age of 91.
“You can look high, low and everywhere in between except the appliances,” daughter Holly Hunter told a potential customer by way of welcome.
The Lanesborough house was built in 1985. It features a second-floor living area and a lofted bedroom and deck.
Huska’s daughters said they were relieved that the house was sold to a family member.
“She was proud to keep a meticulous home,” Huska's obituary reads. “Bernice loved her family more than anything in this world and would freely share her words of wisdom and advice from a long, well-lived life.”
Daughter Joyce Coco had one particularly difficult moment — when the dress her mother wore to Coco's wedding left the house.
Kim Barry, who does both in-home estate sales and real estate cleanouts in Berkshire County, said she asks family members to take what they’d like before she arrives to prepare for a sale, adding that sometimes people feel guilty about selling possessions of family members.
“It’s all about keeping them in your mind and your heart,” she said, adding that she suggests taking small personal possessions that carry meaning, such as a ring. “I would make a list and just kind of go down and try to limit it just to a few things that would really mean the most to you.”
The work behind the sale
Estate sales may be good business for those running them professionally (on average, third-party estate sale companies charge 30 to 50 percent of the gross sales, according to NerdWallet) but they are also hard work and labor intensive. Berkshire County estate sales generally run between 35 to 50 percent, dealers said.
Barry said ideally she will have at least two weeks of lead time to begin preparing for an estate sale, where her cut can range from 35 to 50 percent, depending on the work involved.
Her first job, she said, often entails running the dishwasher to make sure that every glass and piece of flatware shines for the sale. That may not be enough to move formal china, for which the market has bottomed out in recent years. Sometimes Barry washes curtains and occasionally, clothes, as well.
Then she begins pricing items and rearranging furniture and laying out possessions, filling in rooms that may be empty.
Nora Martin, who has been in the antiques business since she was in high school, ran the estate sale on Housatonic Street. She hired five people to staff that sale.
What has changed over the years?
“Everything,” she said. “You know you really have to change, like reinvent yourself in this business, because it’s always changing.”
In recent years, there has been a shift to online advertising as well as online estate auctions. Martin has a buyer from New Jersey who is interested in doll houses. Another woman contacted her from New Mexico about beads. She uses an app to find auction results of sales in order to price art.
These days there are estate sales and auctions that are held exclusively online. Marc Manoli runs those in the Berkshires. He said families sometimes prefer that method partly because customers don't walk through the home and it also entails a detailed photographic inventory of the possessions.
“People love buying out of houses,” Martin said. “There’s so much history in there. They had that book. They had that doll.”
The hunt ...
Edward Lecuyer, of Cheshire, said he heads to tag and estate sales weekly, in search of "old things." He was paging through antique books and magazines on a table near the cash register set up in the living room of the Pittsfield home. He sniffed books before deciding whether to purchase them, noting that one smelled of mold.
He’s got a trick for that, though: cat litter. He said he loads a box full of the nuggets and places a book on top, then seals the box for a few days.
“The key is unscented,” Lecuyer said. “You don’t want your books to smell like scented kitty litter.”
Lechelle Badorini, of Cheshire, was a customer at the Lanesborough sale. She runs Berkshire Pickers, so she was looking with an eye to online resale.
What was she looking for?
“Anything that sparks my interest,” she said. “It could be pottery. It could be glassware.”
Badorini brought her father, Ernest LeBeau, who was holding a bottle of bleach and found a couple of unused kitchen sponges he intended to buy.
“Hummels, Beanie Babies, none of these things are worth anything anymore,” Badorini said. “They’ve really tanked.”
She eyed a cobalt blue wineglass in the kitchen with interest, adding it to a plastic bin of finds.
Martin said among her customers are people looking to resell as well as artists looking for props for their work.
“And then some people just collect,” she said. “People collect everything. Ephemera is highly collectible. Vintage clothing is really hot right now. Glass and china is dead. Mid-century modern, anything from the ‘50s to the ‘70s, sells now.”
Martin said she was surprised at how many books sold at the Housatonic Street house, and that books went through a dip but have lately garnered more interest.
As to what doesn’t sell, Martin said, “We try to donate anything we can.”