How the Watermans of Williamstown stayed married 72 years

WILLIAMSTOWN — Jean and Wally Waterman are inseparable; it’s been the key to their 72-year marriage.
“I think our secret was that we never did anything that we didn’t talk it out together and figure it out together, and then we made a decision,” said Jean Waterman, 89, of Williamstown. “We never made a decision without the other.”
The Watermans met at First Baptist Church in North Adams nearly 75 years ago. They sang in the youth choir together. They did essentially everything together long after that.
More than two years into their courtship, Wally gave Jean a diamond. Two months after that, on Jan. 30, 1951, the two youth choir singers from different ends of North Adams were married.
“We ended up in Williamstown when we bought a house 50 years ago at the end of May,” Jean said. “We had three children. We had a good life. I cannot complain. We got along good, we never ever had big arguments. It was just, to this day, when there was anything, we’d talk it out and we’d make decisions together. We never made a decision without the other one.”
For roughly the last 10 years, Wally has had Alzheimer’s. Jean has been taking care of him during that span: She said the disease was an adjustment and initially put a lot of pressure on her. But the love between them is the same, and Wally remains good-natured and ready with a joke.
“He tells me a million times a day, ‘I love you,’” Jean said. “If I’m on the other side of the house, it’s ‘Where are you? What are you doing? I miss you, I’m lonesome. Come and sit with me.’”
The Watermans’ daughter, Brenda Wilson, said her parents spend each day together.
“They say ‘I love you’ all day long to each other,” Wilson said. “It’s probably because my dad doesn’t remember he just said it. All day long.”
Brenda Wilson is one of three Waterman children. Corinne Viens and Jay Waterman are the others.
Jean has taken care of Wally under her own volition for the past 10 years. Wally is at the point he forgets what he said after he says it.
“That’s how fast it is right now. But he’s still making his little laughs and jokes, so that’s all that matters to me,” Jean said. “If I mentioned a nursing home, it’s, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t be able to live without you.’ And he wouldn’t. If I put him in a nursing home, he’d be gone.”
Jean calls herself a “fighter,” and says she doesn’t give up easily. She also describes herself as a jack-of-all-trades around the house.
“I’m the mechanic, the carpenter, whatever needs to be done. He’s never been a handy guy,” Jean said. “He’s always been there to mow the lawn and shovel and whatever has to be done.”
Jean’s parents used to get a kick out of the fact that she’s the handy one in the relationship.
“I fixed things that he would say, ‘How did you do that?’ My father was a handyman, he could do anything, carpentry, plumbing — you name it,” Jean said.
Wally worked at Sprague Electric in North Adams and later at Photech in Williamstown. Jean had different jobs when the kids were growing up, including doing the payroll for Hunter Outdoor Products. She worked in sales for a while and spent the last 18 years of work before retiring at 74 at Surgimed Corps in North Adams.
“When he was young, he was the most immaculate guy. He always wore a suit,” Jean said. “He took us to Blue Haven — it was a Catholic dance thing, and they had it every Saturday night. Most of the kids would show up there and we would dance. He was a beautiful dancer. And he has a beautiful singing voice, too. So it didn’t take much to fall in love with him.”
Jean said she and her husband used to fuss about Valentine’s Day “when we were going out, but once you get married and you have children, you don’t spend money on all those things. We’d take our last dollar for the kids rather than spend something on ourselves.”
Jean didn’t want to speak with The Eagle at first, she said. She’s a private person. But she agreed to be interviewed, in part to appease her children.
“I said, ‘Mom, look at the way that the world is,’” Wilson said she told her mom. “You have a message to share, and we need to focus on positive in this world, and the love that can really last. It’s a message that needs to go forward.”
The Watermans find joy in their Williamstown home, in their kids and in their partnership. They have 13 great-grandchildren and seven grandchildren to keep them busy. Jean will be 90 in May, and Wally will be 93 in July. Through the decades, they’ve been each other’s constants.
“Just being together, that is all that matters to us,” Jean said. “Whatever we do, we do together, and we very seldom go anywhere without each other.”