26 Berkshire County officers appear in state's misconduct database

A state commission has released a database of records of police officers in Massachusetts who have had sustained allegations of misconduct.
26 officers from Berkshire County officers are in it, which was compiled by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission as part of the state's police reform law.
There are a total 2,165 officers from 273 law enforcement agencies in the dataset, the commission said, with complaints dating back to 1984.
The database comes as the state aims to increase transparency and accountability on the part of police officers, said Williamstown Police Chief Michael Ziemba. The Williamstown department has three officers on the list.
"People want to know that police officers are essentially held to a higher standard, and the people that are out there protecting and serving and making decisions about criminal charges are respectable people that are honest, and unbiased, and truthful," Ziemba said.
Officers are included when an allegation of misconduct is substantiated by a "preponderance of evidence," the commission said.
Types of misconduct range from criminal acts; use of excessive force; actions that resulted in injury or death; incidents where an officer expressed bias against a person based on their race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity and/or sexual orientation; and issues with truthfulness such as falsifying a police report, in addition to policy violations.
There are 17 officers from Pittsfield in the database, three from Williamstown and one each from Egremont, Lanesborough, Lee, North Adams, Otis and Sheffield.
The rest of the police departments in Berkshire County were among the 167 agencies that reported having no sustained complaints of officer misconduct, and weren't included in the data.
Law enforcement agencies are required to report submitting documents about internal investigations to the commission. The dataset includes summaries of the incidents, and the discipline officers received.
In addition to current officers, the data also has the names of former officers who "resigned or retired to avoid discipline."
Enrique Zuniga, the executive director of the POST Commission, said his agency "worked carefully to validate" the information before publishing.
"We know that releasing this information furthers police accountability and is a matter of great public interest," he said in a statement.
Ziemba, who became interim police chief in late 2020, said he's worked to improve the department after three officers were disciplined for improperly searching the Registry of Motor Vehicles database.
He said putting the information about officer misconduct in public domain is important because "misconduct or mistrust shouldn't be swept under the rug."
"Preponderance of the evidence" is a legal standard of proof that a given version of events is more likely than not true. It's a less exacting standard than "reasonable doubt," which is usually applied in criminal cases.