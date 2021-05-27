OTIS — Voters narrowly picked a new member of the Otis Select Board during Tuesday's annual town election.
By a count of 139-136, Therese Gould edged Christopher Bouchard to succeed William Hiller, who opted against seeking another three-year term.
According to Town Clerk Lyn O'Brien, Bouchard has not said if he will seek a recount.
O'Brien noted that 278 of the town's 1,204 registered voters cast ballots, a 23 percent turnout.
Meanwhile, incumbent James Adams held off write-in candidate Jeanne Randorf 140-86 to earn another three-year term as a library trustee.
The lone ballot question passed 177-72 to make the town treasurer's position appointed, rather than elected, starting in spring 2022.
That change was recommended by the state Department of Revenue and was endorsed at the May 18 annual town meeting.
The current treasurer, Karen Fink, plans to serve the final year of her term, according to local election officials.
The following candidates on the ballot ran unopposed:
• Blake Owen Middleton for reelection to a one-year term as moderator.
• Incumbent John “Jack” Conboy for a one-year term as tree warden.
• Heather Gray for a one-year term on the Finance Board.
• Jill E. Moretz for a three-year term on the Finance Board.
• Incumbent James R. Adams for a three-year term as library trustee.
• Roger Meyer for a two-year term as cemetery commissioner.
• Incumbent Kristen Brown for a three-year term as a cemetery commissioner.
• Incumbent Jennifer Daily for a five-year term on the Planning Board.
• Incumbents Jessica Drenga and Carol Lombardo for new three-year terms on the School Committee.