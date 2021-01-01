One song meant the world to James John Leonesio, known to family as Jimmy.
Jimmy had Down syndrome and wasn’t able to use language as others do. But, throughout his life, he loved music and dancing.
“His favorite song was from ‘The Sound of Music’ — ‘Do-Re-Mi.’ We would sing that when we were both kids. He had the Julie Andrews recording,” said his brother, R. Jacob Leonesio.
For much of his life, Jimmy’s guardian was his mother, Isabelle. When she passed away, he was moved into a home where he was cared for by staff members.
“He did well there; it was a really good experience for him,” Jacob Leonesio said. Jimmy was 59 when he died April 19 of COVID-19 at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. He had been living in Adams.
Every week for eight years, Robert Leonesio says, he would call his brother’s home and sing “Do-Re-Mi” to him. During Christmas, they would visit their favorite art gallery, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, and sit in a cafe listening to music.
“Like clockwork, every year at Christmastime we would meet in the cafe at Mass MoCA. We would have breakfast and we would sit. Even when he was in a wheelchair he would get wheeled in,” Robert Leonesio said. “If my uncle Tommy was playing the accordion someplace, we would go and listen to him.”
The last week of Jimmy’s life, his brother, Robert, was able to arrange a Skype call and sing him his favorite song, one last time. “Just before the call cut out, he sort of raised his hand in, like, a goodbye. Sort of a little hand wave that seemed like a goodbye.”