Micheline Toureille had been through a lot. She survived a world war, immigrated across the world, built a life from nothing, married her childhood sweetheart and had two children she loved without limits.
Raised as Huguenot in the south of France, Micheline and her family were pariahs in a community of French Protestants. Her childhood was marked by bombing runs, Nazi occupation and starvation. When the war ended, her future husband, Marc, whom she met in grade school, moved to Williamstown and persuaded her to follow.
Marc Toureille also had come from a family of French Huguenots. Finding a place to practice religion and embrace community was a top priority for the couple when they arrived in Williamstown in 1950. They married at the Williamstown Congregational Church and joined the First United Methodist Church shortly after, where they would be members for more than six decades.
That church was her livelihood, and she always was focused on doing the right things for the church and maintaining those relationships, a child says. She always would volunteer to cook for church events because if there was one thing she regretted for a time about America, it was its lack of French cuisine.
“She was always good about doing little things for people. She made great bread for the church, and if someone was sick, she’d make them a loaf,” said Elizabeth, Micheline Toureille’s second and youngest child.
Besides cooking, Micheline loved to sing for the church choir. She had a beautiful, melodic French accent, the type that made her children’s friends ask if a maid had answered the phone when they called the house. Backing up her soothing voice, though, was dogged determination.
“If she had her eyes fixed on something, she would go after it,” said Pierre Toureille, her first child, whom she called “petit poulet,” or “little chick.” This attitude, family members say, gave her the willpower to survive the most troubling of times, from starving winters during World War II in France to her final days in April at the Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Unlike her late husband, who enjoyed stamp collecting, Micheline wasn’t one for hobbies, though her children say she enjoyed baking bread for the church fairs. She adored catching up with family friends like the Linleys.
Micheline’s final years were not sad ones, her children say. Her effervescent personality shone through. And her ethereal voice continued to enchant, up until she passed away in her sleep April 3 at age 91.
“She had gone through a lot of suffering and seen a lot of things during the war,” Pierre Toureille said. “That gave her a deep sense of compassion for people.”