Somehow, after suffering a disabling stroke at about age 50, Edgar “Joe” Cartier kept his sense of humor.
His puckish outlook was contagious to those around him, recalls Joe’s wife, Vera Cartier. He always was cracking wise with neighbors in Pittsfield.
“Joe was always outside with the paper in hand with all of his friends. I still see them out there on North Street,” she said.
Cartier, born in Fall River, moved early on to Pittsfield and remained in Berkshire County, becoming a father of four and working hard as a freight handler in the moving business until a stroke in 2003 left him permanently disabled. It did not take away his determination, Vera Cartier said, or his humor.
She recalls a story told to her after Joe’s passing, highlighting his playfulness.
“A friend of mine pulled up in a ‘flaming’ car [bearing decals] and he said to her, ‘Did you have your eyes open when you bought that?’” Cartier said.
Despite his struggles personally after his stroke, Joe was a great dad who cared for his children. Cartier remembers the last time their family was together before the coronavirus pandemic hit. She says that even if she had known that it would be their last complete family gathering, she would not have changed a thing.
Joe died April 13, of cardiac arrhythmia and COVID-19 at Berkshire Medical Center. He was 67.
“One year before, in June, my youngest son got married. Since my kids live so far away, it’s hard to see each other. We were all together. Joe got to see the whole family and see Justin get married. It was the happiest time,” Cartier said.
That clan, among others, included his three sons, Joseph Cartier and his wife, Annie; Jason Cartier and his husband, Grant; and Justin Cartier and his wife Laura; as well as a stepdaughter, Krista Goodman Shepard and her husband, Shaun.
As with many families during the pandemic, the grieving process has been complicated by restrictions in place. Cartier was only allowed to see her husband, after his death, by donning full protective gear and standing at a distance.
“His final wishes were to be cremated and have a Mass for him. We haven’t been able to do that for him,” she said.
Cartier hopes that on the one-year anniversary of Joe’s death, they will be able to celebrate his life.
“I love him very much and I always will. The kids are having a tough time because they never got to say goodbye or ever really grieve. He kept going, despite losing his independence, and persevered for 17 years,” Cartier said. “My heart is sad for everyone else who hasn’t got a chance to say goodbye.”