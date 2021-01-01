Diane Mirante says her father, Attillio Edward Mirante, was her hero. Pure and simple.
“If you knew my father, he would do anything for you. His word meant everything,” she said.
Mirante, who friends called Eddie, was what people call a “family man.” His daughter recalls a time when she went to visit her parents at their home in North Adams and fell, breaking her foot and injuring her shoulder. Attillio would make the drive from North Adams to Great Barrington to visit. He even created a special tool to help his daughter perform physical therapy on her injured foot.
“He would help me in my 60s — and he was in his 80s helping his daughter. He was a real family man and did anything for his kids. All his grandkids were very special to him, too. He took them everywhere, even Boston, to the museum,” Diane Mirante said.
Whether it was tackling projects, such as building an in-ground pool, or helping out those he loved with household projects, there was no stopping him, or arguing with him, his daughter says. He liked to do things his way.
Attillio, born in North Adams to two immigrants from southern Italy, was one of 14 children. His first job was setting up candlepins at a local bowling alley, establishing a work ethic at a young age. He made his way into construction, working as a heavy equipment operating engineer. Along the way, he worked for Petricca Construction Co. for over 35 years, until his retirement. He also worked for J.H. Maxymillian Inc. and first was employed by Phil Sand Construction.
He died April 6 at Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after a battle with the coronavirus.
Regardless of age, Diane Mirante’s hero would come to the rescue. She says her dad embodied strength, physically and mentally. He took care of his wife, Alice, after she was diagnosed with dementia. Together, the couple suffered a setback in November 2016.
“They were walking two to three houses from where they lived and they were hit by a car,” Diane Mirante said. “Before that, they were both pretty much 100 percent physically. That changed their lives.”
For Attillio, nothing could strip him of his independence. Causing trouble around the nursing home was not out of the ordinary, his daughter says.
“He would go down the halls shaking everybody’s hands, thanking them for what they’ve done for him. He was a character. A larger-than-life kind of person,” she said.
“He was the kingpin, or the glue that held this large family together, always willing to help this family any way he could,” Mirante said.