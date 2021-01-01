Carl Wendell Cahoon was the strongest person his son, Mark, knew.
“Usually when difficult things happen, people get scared and run away. He used to run to it,” Mark Cahoon recalled.
When Mark Cahoon was 10 years old, a young girl was injured by a propeller at the lake where his family was camping.
“My father ran to help this girl in the water, and I just stood from afar watching. It’s stuff like that you remember. I’m 63 years old and I still remember that from when I was a little kid.”
After Carl’s wife, Shirley Norcross, passed away, he began spending more time with his son and told stories of his time in the Navy during World War II. He remembered the name of every person who was on his ships, including the jobs they performed.
“It was back in 1944, and when you asked him how he remembered it, he would say, ‘It was a part of my life. I just don’t forget these things.’”
During holidays, his family saw a softer side of Carl.
“He would sit and watch everybody hanging out; he was always in the background watching. After we had kids of our own, his grandkids, they were always piling on him,” Mark Cahoon said. “He was a tough guy, but he got soft when he saw his little grandkids piling on top of him. Even the dog, we had a big dog and she would jump on the couch and climb on top of him.”
Despite various health problems later in life, Carl was extremely strong. Up until the month he died, he continued driving and spending time with his family.
Once COVID-19 hit, Carl was separated from them by nursing home staff for safety reasons. They were only able to catch glimpses of him through a window.
“I called him on the phone through the nursing home and I’d try to talk to him, but he was hard of hearing. He had a tough time with that,” Mark Cahoon said.
Carl will be remembered by family and friends as one of the most selfless people they have known. Whether it was taking in families who had a fire in their home or people who were going through divorce, “he was always helping somebody. It didn’t stop. He was always looking out for someone,” his son said.