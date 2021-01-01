Stanley R. Farnum’s happy place was where most people get lost. At one time, every weekend at four in the morning, the men of South Egremont would congregate at the Farnum house for a traditional trapper’s breakfast cooked by Stanley’s wife, Hilda Mae. “There was a huge cast-iron frying pan on the stove with a big breakfast or home fries and eggs, and after that, they were out the door and in the woods before it got light,” said his daughter, Kyle Farnum.
For Stanley, hunting wasn’t a pastime, it was a lifestyle. He spent most of his childhood in the woods, fishing, hunting and working construction jobs with his father Roy, who taught him the craftsmanship he’d pass on to his 11 children. Stanley and his father ran a sawmill. Instead of saving up for a new home, they stocked up on lumber and simply built the house they wanted.
After graduating from Searles High School as a sophomore, he cut short his studies at William & Mary College to enlist in the Army during World War II. Stanley rushed the beaches of Normandy and lived to tell the tale. Like thousands of young men of his generation, Stanley spent his formative years tripping over rubble and helping to win the war. Stanley was tall and lanky but athletic, and, according to his children, “a great dancer” with enough skill to do the Russian Squat Dance.
When he returned from Europe on leave, Stanley married his hometown sweetheart, Hilda Mae Duryea, in 1943, a union that lasted until she passed away in 2005. Despite a lack of money, Stanley and Hilda provided a good childhood for their kin. Keeping track of 11 children wasn’t too difficult when there were only three bedrooms in a house of 13 people.
When he wasn’t at home or in the woods, Stanley was working. Having more mouths to feed than most meant long hours on the job. Stanley’s hands-on work with his father prepared him for a variety of careers, including at Sheffield Plastics, where he served as foreman until his retirement in 1983.
Stanley drove a car until he was 95 and shopped for his own groceries. He always had extra jobs and would preach to never be late, pay someone if you owe them and do something if you said you’ll do it.
“He was the kind of man you could drop anywhere in the woods and he’d know where to go,” said his daughter, Kyle Farnum.