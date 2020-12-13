PITTSFIELD — Ciara Berkeley said she and her 2-year-old daughter have recovered from COVID-19, and are seeking a return to normalcy — as it was before the virus derailed their lives.
“We’re feeling better, just trying to get back to normal,” said Berkeley, 26, a nursing student at Berkshire Community College.
She spoke nearly one month after first noticing that something was ailing her daughter, Inari. On Nov. 9, Inari went down for a nap, and, when Berkeley’s child awoke, she said, she noticed she felt hot to the touch, was lethargic and was experiencing a quickened pulse.
She took Inari’s temperature, and, after her daughter registered a fever of 103.8 degrees, brought her right in to Berkshire Medical Center.
“They ended up doing a rapid [coronavirus test] right there, and then the rapid came back that she had COVID,” Berkeley said.
Berkeley said she was “in shock,” and in her mind arose a question that so often follows an unexpected medical diagnosis: “Where do I go from here?”
“I didn’t know what to say, because, you know, you hear about this happening, but I never thought it would actually happen to my daughter,” Berkeley said. “I’ve never heard of that happening. Somebody so young.”
Children of any age can contract coronavirus, and while they typically don’t become as sick with COVID-19 as adults, they can spread the virus to others. That’s what Berkeley believes happened in her household, because Berkeley later tested positive for the virus, she said.
Pittsfield Public Health Nurse Manager Kayla Donnelly said medical privacy prevented her from discussing individual cases, though she did confirm that the city has seen at least one coronavirus patient younger than 5. Children even younger than Inari reportedly have contracted the virus in other parts of the state, such as in Brockton, where an infant younger than 1 contracted COVID-19, according to The Enterprise.
“When I spoke to the [Pittsfield] Board of Health, they asked her age, I said her age, and they said they hadn’t seen somebody so young,” Berkeley said.
Where Inari contracted the virus remains a mystery to the nursing student, who said she had taken pains to follow coronavirus best practices, like avoiding gatherings and diligently wearing a mask outside their home.
“You know, there’s people out there that are careless, that don’t wear a mask. There’s people still attending parties and birthday parties, and doing all these things that they shouldn’t be doing,” she said. “And I’m being extra precautious. This was my biggest fear, and it ends up happening to her anyways.”
After Inari’s diagnosis, she experienced a persistent cough that had caused her to vomit, and received two subsequent medical evaluations for shortness of breath, Berkeley said. She was gutted by the feeling of being unable to help her child while she, too, was battling COVID-19.
“Going back the second time, I was at my breaking point. I just broke down, and I called my mom and I said, ‘You know, I just can’t do this anymore. I can’t take this,’” Berkeley said. “I was feeling bad myself — it’s like having the flu times 100 while trying to take care of a 2-year-old. It was just, you know, near impossible.”
With support from her close-knit family, Berkeley would go on to prove it was, indeed, ultimately possible, however arduous. On Nov. 20, days before Thanksgiving, Inari was on her final day of isolating in their Pittsfield home.
Inari and her mother leaned out a second-floor window, and waved to family members who had been coming out to their home regularly to stand outside and greet their loved ones, at a distance.
Inari’s grandmother, or “Gigi,” Kelly Williams, described as “horrible” the days that elapsed since her granddaughter and daughter tested positive.
Williams, who lives two blocks over, said she has been doing the grocery shopping for her daughter and caring for their family dog, Nala.
“It’s been really hard,” Williams said. “They are my total life.”
Berkeley, now out of isolation, has returned to school at Berkshire Community College, and said Monday that she is overwhelmed catching up on course work and trying to pass her classes after coronavirus interrupted her studies.
The nursing student said she wants the public to realize the hazard of gathering in groups: While you might be getting together with five other people, each of those people had been exposed to dozens of others, including those who might have been positive for COVID-19 but asymptomatic.
“This is the reason that it spreads the way it does,” Berkeley said. “It’s a domino effect.”