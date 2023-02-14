They met at Berkshire Medical Center as nurse midwives in the '90s and fell in love. What nearly 30 years together have taught Evelyn Resh and Robin Rivinus

It was not love at first sight for Evelyn Resh and Robin Rivinus.
“Oftentimes you hear the love-at-first-sight thing. That was definitely not our story,” Resh said.
If it had been, they may not still be together nearly three decades later, she said. It was a solid foundation of friendship that helped carry them through some difficult time early on in their relationship.
In 1992, Rivinus was a nurse midwife at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, and she hired Resh to be the the hospital's other midwife.
Both women had a partner and children, and they became friends. They were both passionate about women's healthcare and midwifery, and they also shared a sense of humor.
"We were laughing about all of the same things," Resh said.
In the late summer of 1993, about eight months after they met, Rivinus was on vacation in Cape Cod when she called Resh to check in.
"You know those wrecking balls that you see in major cities that like come through the air and smash down a building?" Resh said. "Well, it was a wrecking ball conversation, where I heard her voice, and I went, 'Oh, my God. I am in love with this person. Oh no, everything is going to just blow up.' And it did."
Rivinus came to the same conclusion. "I think that I'm in love with her," she remembered thinking after hanging up the phone. "It wasn't until I heard her voice and I realized how deep our connection was, and I didn't have another word for it."
Though no explicit declarations of their feelings were made in the phone call, they both felt it was a seminal moment for them.
"I think that I think I remember saying, 'I miss you,'" Rivinus said. "And you said, 'I miss you, too.' That's when I went hmm, that's missing that comes with romance. ... I miss you in a way that feels integral, like, I want to be near you."
Resh added, "Why would you call your workmate and say, 'Gee, I miss you, you're on vacation'? I mean, nobody does that."
They had fallen in love, but were in other relationships and still coworkers. The transition to becoming a couple was "incredibly untidy," Resh said. "It was the most untidy experience of our lives. It was like a total maelstrom of ridiculousness."
"It's a good thing we're 30 years older so we can stay calm when we think about it," Resh said.
Being together as two women in Berkshire County also made it challenging. "It's kind of a miracle we didn't get scooped up and get put in a museum. It was just crazy 30 years ago for us to be cavorting the way we were," Resh said. "And also, you have to remember: Who got burned at the stake? Midwives and lesbians."
"And witches," Rivinus added.
"We had our very own opportunity for Salem right in Pittsfield," Resh said.
But they were able to get through difficulties like those by leaning on each other. A shared professional mission was strong glue.
"We both felt like we had a calling to be pioneers in women's health," Rivinus said.
They have worked together on and off for 15 to 20 years. Now, they have a collaborative practice, Thrive Integrative Psychiatry and Sex Counseling Associates, and Resh also does work for Planned Parenthood.
Outside of work, the couple has a lot of shared interests and values.
"Our essence in many ways was so similar," Rivinus said. "We had so many common threads that we just picked up and we communicated. We just talked, talked and talked and talked and listened."
They both love nature, bird watching, books, travel and going to museums for limited periods of time.
"We both are an hour and 20 minute maximum museum goers," Resh said. "We can't last for longer than that in a museum."
Now, they love to have "library time" at their home in Ashfield, a town just outside the Berkshires where they moved from Great Barrington about 15 years ago.
"We get a cup of tea and we get our books and we sit and we have these dogs draped all over us. This is what has come from nearly 30 years of creating a life together that is changing — changing to meet our changed interests and needs," Rivinus said.
Though they have been together for almost three decades, they were not able to legally marry until 2004 when same-sex marriage became recognized in Massachusetts.
"I remember when it came through here, and I just said, 'I never thought I'd see it in my lifetime,'" Resh said.
In July 2004, the couple legally married in a small ceremony at their home.
"After all those years of being together, it still felt like it was a big step, and one that we've been denied," Rivinus said.
What is their advice for a long-lasting and happy relationship?
"We feel like we've had many marriages within the same marriage," Rivinus said. "We've had different roles that we've allowed and encouraged each other to develop in the world and with each other, and that we have stayed true to our mission, which is to be successful at riding out the storms."
She added, "We've sort of championed each other's growth and development, which comes with change. And sometimes, you know, there's been some dissonance in it. And sometimes we had to pull each other along to make it work again."
Resh agreed. "This is the ultimate truth: We have never worked harder on anything in our lives than our marriage," she said. "Even raising children hasn't been as hard because, to a certain extent, you can let them be feral and just say, there's nothing I can do, they're grown people. ... There is nothing that we've worked harder on than keeping our marriage a good marriage."
Key to that is communication. "Anybody who thinks that you can let things go for a day is never going to last," Resh said. "I mean, you either address these things head on, or you're not going to be talking to somebody from The Berkshire Eagle about 30 years together, because it just doesn't work like that."