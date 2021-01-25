NORTH ADAMS — Don’t tell mom and dad, but the Mario Brothers are back in town.
Anybody out there remember Nintendo? How about Sega? Atari?
Folks who recognize those names know they are video game consoles from the early days of video gaming, back in the 20th century. Well, there’s a new video gaming gallery in town that has resurrected those games, some from as far back as the 1980s.
And there are the newest gaming technologies available as well.
Immersion is the new gaming center turning heads on State Road, across the street from West Package Store, and it’s more than a historical archive of thousands of iconic video games. It also features cutting-edge gaming with the latest consoles, big-screen TVs and projection TVs. For more hands-on play, there is foosball and air hockey, and a board game room that features a number of gaming options such as World of Warcraft.
Locals Chris Horsfall and Shaun Richard invested about $20,000 in the new venture, which opened last Saturday.
“We have always liked video games and always wanted to get into that business,” Richard said.
Older arcade games are offered on five consoles, including one table-top gaming console. Each console stores hundreds of iconic arcade games from the past.
More modern console gaming is available in a separate room, with sort a living-room feel that offers two armchairs, two big-screen TVs, and a variety of period consoles and the games that made them famous.
A 6-foot custom-made table soon will be delivered for the board games, with cup holders and storage spaces for dice and gaming pieces.
And then there is the competition arena for esports enthusiasts. With projectors feeding the action to two wall screens featuring Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 coming soon, two players can compete head-to-head, and tournament play can be a potential. The players sit in vibrating gaming chairs. There is a sitting area for spectators.
Also coming soon will be the Oculus Quest virtual reality gaming goggles.
With the depth of games going back more than 30 years, this is literally a place where the cliché “fun for all ages” really does apply.
Immersion offers prepackaged snacks and beverages.
The arcade gaming consoles are powered by quarters. The game console room costs $5 for 30 minutes per controller. The gaming theater costs $10 for 30 minutes or $15 for an hour on the Nintendo Switch, and $12 for 30 minutes or $20 for 60 minutes on the Xbox S. Foosball and air hockey are $2 per game.
Immersion is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Everything is distanced or barricaded with plexiglass for COVID safety.
“The pandemic kind of prompted this,” Horsfall said. “The goal was to give people something to do.”