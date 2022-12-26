Looking to keep the kids busy during winter break? There's plenty to do in the Berkshires this week.
MONDAY
Norman Rockwell Museum is offering Prime Time Me! kids and family activities all week, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day except Wednesday. Free for kids and teens, activities are inspired by Eloise in Hollywood, Hilary Knight’s Broadway posters, fashion designs and more. RSVP at nrm.org/events.
TUESDAY
Kids ages 8-16 are invited to Lee Library for a free tapestry class, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Kids will work off a cardboard loom and learning about weaving. Sign your kids up by calling 413-243-0385 or emailing jmagner@cwmars.org.
WEDNESDAY
Kids Can Cook! is back at Clark Art Institute. Chef Elise from Constellation Culinary teaches children ages 5 to 10 how to make pancakes, French toast and fruit skewers, 11 a.m. Tickets are $30; register at clarkart.edu/events.
Ventfort Hall hosts puppeteer Carl Sprague Wednesday and Friday for a marionette performance of "The Very Late Christmas Present," 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, $7 for children 4-17 and free for age 3 and under, and reservations are strongly recommended; call 413-637-3206.
Kids can stop by Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives between 2 and 4 p.m. for the Marshmallow Building Challenge. Make a tower, bridge, house and more out of toothpicks and mini-marshmallows!
Head to Berkshire Athenaeum for a fun, interactive movie screening starring a certain boy wizard, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Activity bags will be provided for each child, while supplies last.
THURSDAY
Don't miss Winter Wonderland Activity Day at Mount Greylock State Reservation for a fun afternoon of winter crafts, scavenger hunts, board games and sledding, 1 to 3 p.m. Bring a sled, if you have one!
Take the kids to a movie matinee at Chatham Public Library, featuring a 2021 film about a famous big red dog, 2 to 3:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
Children 8-12 are invited to North Adams Public Library for kids yoga in the Community Room with Leslie Appleget 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bring a yoga mat or towel; kids under 10 will need to be accompanied by a caregiver. Kids must have a signed waiver to participate, tinyurl.com/nhdfvfyz, emailed to library@northadams-ma.gov.
Join Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives for an all-ages astronomy night with Rick Costello on the lawn, 5 to 7 p.m.