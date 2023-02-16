<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
editor's pick
FEBRURARY BREAK

11 things to do with your kids this vacation break in the Berkshires

Saturday, Feb. 18

Kids sit on a stage in front of a purple set

Kick off vacation week with a fairytale-themed S.T.E.A.M. club at Stockbridge Library. Best for ages 4-10, S.T.E.A.M. club meets at 12:45 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month, at the library at 46 Main St., Stockbridge. 

Don't miss your last chance to see "Matilda, the Musical" at Berkshire School, 7:30 p.m. in the school's Allen Theater, 245 North Undermountain Road, Sheffield. There's a suggested $2 donation at the door. 

Monday, Feb. 20

It's Kids’ Week at the Clark. The week offers children and families fun activities and opportunities to see great art, create a unique postcard at the Post Card Station, and pick up a pick up a set of complimentary colored pencils and drawing pad, or — if we see any snow — take advantage of the Clark’s popular Project Snowshoe program and go for a snowshoe walk on the grounds. 

Ten Days of Play at Berkshire Museum is back. Join master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer for Big Bubble Bonanza, a sensory-friendly bubble extravaganza for the whole family, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 39 South St., Pittsfield. Tickets: $17 adult, $10 child, or $7 members $5 for member children includes museum admission. Reservations: berkshiremuseum.org/events.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

The David & Joyce Milne Public Library if offering Movies at the Milne several times during vacation week. On Tuesday, teens can enjoy a popular superhero movie from 2018 at 1 p.m. (Younger kids may enjoy a Disney film on Wednesday at 1 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Three actors in clown noses with a ostrich puppet

Nutshell Playhouse presents "Spyjinks!" for ages 3-10 at the Lee Library, 10:30 a.m. Follow three intrepid spies and a parrot named Taco on their very first spy mission.

Teen and Tween craft club at Chatham Public Library meets every other Wednesday, 3 to 4:30 p.m. This week, kids can try self or friend portrait painting. Information: chathampubliclibrary.org/calendar.

Head to North Adams Public Library during February break for a Magic Comedy Show with magician Ed Popielarczyk at 2 p.m. Best for ages 3 and up. Information: facebook.com/events/751786176210500.

Marionette puppets behind the scenes

Kids have two chances to meet puppeteer Carl Sprague, as returns to Ventfort Hall with "The Princess and the Pea," 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and 23. 

Thursday, Feb. 23

Puppeteer Carl Sprague returns to Ventfort Hall with "The Princess and the Pea," 3:30 p.m. Admission to the show is $15 per person; $7 for children 4-17 and free for age 3 and under. For reservations, call 413-637-3206.

Saturday, Feb. 25

The 3rd annual Stockbridge Ice Festival will take place on the Stockbridge Library lawn, 46 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dennis Picard will discuss the history of ice harvesting and ice sculptors Bill Covitz, David Barclay and Dave Rothstein will create ice sculptures live. 

Man carves a guitar with angel wings out of ice

Bill Covitz affixes angel wings to his music-themed ice sculpture outside of the Stockbridge Library during the Stockbridge Ice Festival in 2021.

A Dewey Hall “Young at Heart" series event features children's entertainer Willy Welch, 11 a.m. to noon. Tickets are free but donations are appreciated.

