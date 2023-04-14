11 things to do with your kids this school break

Saturday

Grab the kids and head to a live StoryWalk of Cara Peckham-Krol’s book, “Fairy Slippers: Molly Saves the Bees,” in English and Spanish, beginning at 10 a.m. at Dottie's, 444 North St., Pittsfield, followed by a Fairy Tea Party with the author at South Congregational Church, 110 South St. at 11 a.m.

Baby animals are back at Hancock Shaker Village! Take the whole family to meet the new lambs, piglets, calves, chicks and kids, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 7. Information: hancockshakervillage.org/events/2023-baby-animals-festival.

Monday

Norman Rockwell Museum is offering fun-filled family art making activities inspired by spring Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and is holding storytime in the galleries those same days at 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Events are included with admission. Information: nrm.org.

Tuesday

Families and children of all ages are invited to join the Adams Free Library to Learn Ukulele With Julie Stepanek, 6:30 p.m. Register by calling 413-743-8345. You'll learn how to tune, strum and read chords. After a short lesson, you'll be able to play songs. No experience necessary, but children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own ukulele, if you have one!

Take advantage of free admission day at Berkshire Museum, sponsored by Highland Street Foundation. It's also Pop Up Play Day! Bring the kids to play big blue blocks of the Imagination Playground, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sign your kids up for Spring Explorers Vacation Camp with Mass Audubon at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, April 18-21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children can explore Pleasant Valley's forests, ponds, and wetlands for new plant growth, early bird arrivals and emerging amphibians and reptiles. Register: massaudubon.org/program-catalog/pleasant-valley/87346-spring-explorers-vacation-camp.

Wednesday

Berkshire Athenaeum invites families to drop-in for a day of relaxed crafting and activities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield.

Stop by the Stockbridge Library to Play With Clay, 3 to 4 p.m. Best enjoyed by ages 3 and up.

Thursday

Join Lenox Library Youth Librarian Jenney for a fun outside storytime at the library, 10:30 a.m. Kids and parents sing songs, read books and play in Roche Reading Park.

Friday

Bring the whole family to Berkshire Theatre Group's production of "Moana Jr." featuring all the beloved songs from the film, at Colonial Theatre, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets: berkshiretheatregroup.org/event/disneys-moana-jr.

Saturday

Don't miss Dewey Hall's latest Young at Heart event with music by Aldo and Maggie, 11 a.m. Information: deweyhall.org/dewey-hall-calendar.