PITTSFIELD — In yards of homes across the Berkshires lies potential far beyond the four corners of a tightly manicured, emerald lawn.
That’s the message from Charley Eiseman, a freelance naturalist based in Western Massachusetts and author of the blog BugTracks as well as books "Tracks & Sign of Insects and Other Invertebrates" and the self-published, "Leafminers of North America."
During the pandemic, Eiseman endeavored to document every leafmining insect and sawfly larvae he saw in his own backyard — a continuation of his long-running project to study and compile a complete e-book catalogue of the creatures.
And soon, he’s be talking to Pittsfield Green Drinks about his work documenting and strengthening insect populations and habitat biodiversity.
This is really about “how much life we can support in our yards if we just let them go a little wild,” Eiseman told The Eagle.
Leafmining insects are those that feed on that from which they draw their name, chomping on leaves and leaving in their wake trails whose characteristics Eiseman said allow observers to identify which type of insect was feeding.
“It’s like animal tracking on a really tiny scale,” he said.
Eiseman is fascinated by the creatures, and has written 40 scientific papers on insect natural history, and described over 60 new species, according to Elizabeth Orenstein, the education and outreach coordinator for Green Drinks’ sponsor, Berkshire Environmental Action Team.
He’ll discuss issues of insect biodiversity at a free Zoom talk hosted by Pittsfield Green Drinks at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Orenstein said in a press release. For information, contact Orenstein at elizabeth@thebeatnews.org or (413) 717-1255.