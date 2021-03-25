The Berkshires is a summer destination for hundreds of thousands of people around the world. From Tanglewood and summer theater to camping, hiking and enjoying the great outdoors, the western most part of the state is a tourist haven in June, July and August.
But when Berkshireites look to escape their home turf, they often head east to Cape Cod for the refreshing Atlantic waters and ocean breezes.
If you haven't booked your rental for the summer on the Cape, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard by now, it's likely a wait–until–next–year scenario.
Cape Realtors and property managers say most summer weeks are booked and the demand is such people are "panic calling" to find anything available, according to the Boston Herald.
“It’s the highest demand the Cape has ever experienced,” Blake Decker, CEO of Pretty Picky Properties, told the Herald. “We’re already full. We’re breaking every record you can imagine.”
Because the Cape and the islands are a reasonable driving distance for 15 million people between Boston and New York City, the demand for summer rentals is much greater than the supply, the Herald reports.
Typically, 10,000 to 12,000 cottages, condominiums and hotel/motel inn rooms are available to rent on the Cape and islands, according to the Herald.
If the weather cooperates, the Herald notes the potential tourist boom on the Cape could help the peninsula's restaurants, attractions and other businesses dependent on summer tourism rebound from last year, when the peak season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.