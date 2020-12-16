State highway officials are telling people who head out into the nor'easter to keep their eyes on the road.
Better yet, stay home. Especially those driving tractor-trailer rigs.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said late Wednesday that, along with other New England states, it is banned travel by tractor-trailers, tandem trailers and what's known as "special permit vehicles" on limited-access highways starting at 9 p.m. Thursday. The ban runs to 9 a.m. Thursday.
New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island are also putting a ban on such vehicles in place due to the storm.
Sec. @Steph_Pollack this morning: "Conditions will likely be dangerous at times," regarding the storm event starting today, including Thursday morning when a "flash freeze" is in forecast.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 16, 2020
“During the worst of the storm, some major roads may only have one lane open for vehicles to use, so stay home and don’t drive if you don’t have to," said Stephanie Pollock, the state transportation secretary.
Not convinced? Not able to stay home? Here's the picture on state highways:
The DOT says snowfall will be heavy overnight and into Thursday morning.
“We urge the public to take this storm seriously because driving conditions will be difficult, with heavy snow falling at a fast rate overnight, with a flash freeze in some regions Thursday morning, and with gusty winds and coastal flooding expected,” Pollock said in a statement late Wednesday.
Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said that crews can do their work more easily if roads aren't as crowded.
"Because of the high snowfall accumulations being forecast, we anticipate that plows and other equipment will need to be out through most of the day on Thursday," Gulliver said in a statement released by the DOT.
The DOT said it is ready to deploy 3,800 vehicles over 15,000 miles of road. Still, crew limits due to the pandemic could slow the state's road-clearing effort, officials say.