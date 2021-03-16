NORTH ADAMS — Aspiring memoir, fiction, poetry and academic writers will have a chance to learn from the experts next month.
On April 6, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts faculty members from across departments will hold a roundtable to talk about their latest publications, writing practices and the publishing processes.
The work from the featured authors ranges from pandemic-related microfiction to analyses of the literature on race, sexuality and policing.
The speakers are:
Caren Beilin, assistant professor of Creative Writing and author of Blackfishing the IUD
Ingrid E. Castro, professor of Sociology and editor/author of Childhood, Agency, and Fantasy: Walking in Other Worlds
Kelli Newby, adjunct instructor of English and author of The Good Girl's Guide to Fantasy and Adventure
Paul Nnodim, professor of Philosophy and author of Beyond Justice as Fairness: Rethinking Rawls from a Cross-Cultural Perspective
Gerol Petruzella, director of Academic Technology and author of The Cruellest Month: 30 days of microfic from the pandemic era
Jenna Sciuto, associate professor of English and author of Policing Intimacy: Law, Sexuality, and the Color Line in Twentieth-Century Hemispheric American Literature
Register for the virtual panel on April 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at mindseye.mcla.edu/events.