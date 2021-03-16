Books

MCLA authors will host a panel discussion on April 6 about their recently-published books and the writing and publishing processes.

NORTH ADAMS — Aspiring memoir, fiction, poetry and academic writers will have a chance to learn from the experts next month.

On April 6, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts faculty members from across departments will hold a roundtable to talk about their latest publications, writing practices and the publishing processes. 

The work from the featured authors ranges from pandemic-related microfiction to analyses of the literature on race, sexuality and policing.

The speakers are:

Register for the virtual panel on April 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at mindseye.mcla.edu/events.

