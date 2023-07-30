New additions aplenty at the growing Adams Street Fair, which benefits first responders

ADAMS — After heavy rain forced the Adams Street Fair Committee to delay the celebration for a month, organizers Joe Martin and Leann O'Brien couldn't have asked for a better day than Sunday.
Martin and O'Brien, chair and co-chair of the committee respectively, both remarked that it was a near-perfect afternoon in the mid-70s for the third annual installment of the street fair after it got washed out from their original date of June 24. It was also remarkably more mild than last year's celebration, which fell on a smoldering Sunday.
The street fair is a celebration meant to honor and support first responders in the town and county. It began with a first responders parade, which included Savoy and Clarksburg's emergency services for the first time. Proceeds from the fair go directly to emergency departments in the town.
The fair's roster of vendors grew from 50 to 70, while its parade saw more participation than last year — in line with its organizers' goal to grow the festival a little bit each year, even if it presents logistical challenges in terms of parking (the parking lot of the Adams Visitor Center was packed because of the event).
"We're just going to have to find more room," Martin said. "We'll figure it out."
O'Brien said that last year the fair donated $1,700 each to the Adams Fire Department, Adams Police Department and the Adams Forest Warden. That's up from $800 given to each department the first year the street fair was held. The organizers are also going to donate to the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team for the first time this year.
Adams Fire Chief John Pansecchi said that the money raised by the fair generally goes toward equipment and recruitment and retention efforts. The chief said that, thanks to money raised from last year, the department was able to recently purchase raincoats for all of its members. He said the department was "truly appreciative" of the committee's work to led a hand.
"It helps so much, and it keeps it off the taxpayer," Pansecchi said. "That's the big thing."
Rows upon rows of vendors were set up as part of the celebration, along with food trucks, bouncy castles and performing acts. Live music acts played during the early afternoon, in tandem with an illusionist and yo-yo performance.
At the far end of the street fair, past the food trucks and the Visitor Center, a new addition entertained visitors: a horse-drawn hayride, as guided by Dave and Luke McKay of McKay's Family Farm in Stamford, Vt. The ride took visitors down Mill and Hoosac streets in Adams, as well as nearby neighborhoods.
Diane Crosier, who started working with the Street Fair Committee three months ago, was there to welcome riders in bright attire, wearing a clown costume she wore to the Zerbini Family Circus which was held in mid-July. The proceeds from the circus helped to support the street fair.
Crosier modified the outfit to better match her task at hand, donning a ten-gallon hat instead of a party hat for the horse-drawn wagon. She said that she's impressed with what the committee put together.
"It's been a blast," Crosier said. "For a small committee, they are powerful."
Vendors share their stories
Among the vendors, some were trying their hand at selling their wares for the first time. Ghoul Atwell and Ceasil Kruzel worked to sell "Ghoul's Doodles" at a stand with buttons, pins, stickers and more drawn and designed by Atwell.
Atwell has been making the designs since March and has been selling many of the wares online at Etsy, but they had yet to sell them in person. The fair offered them their first opportunity to connect face-to-face with a burgeoning customer base. Atwell and Kruzel have been together for about a year, with Kruzel assisting in the management and organization of the operation.
"None of my past partners really liked my art that much," Atwell said; that is a major factor in being able to pursue their dream.
At another stand, Rebecca Shuler and Antoinette Squiers were among a group selling grilled ears of corn for $4 with handmade butter. They're supporting Crossover Cloggers, a Bennington, Vt., group with members ranging from age 3 to 60 that clog dance in competitions in the region.
The money they raised will go toward funding a trip to the Northeast Clogging Competition in Nashua, N.H. She estimates they'll need about $7,000 to make it happen.
It's worth it, Shuler said, because of all the hardware they bring home, with many of the dancers being highly decorated. She said she wins about a dozen trophies a year herself.
Shuler, now 31, has been competing in clogging competitions since she was six years old. She has also passed down the tradition to her 4-year-old daughter Callie. But the group, which offers its classes for free, is about more than just winning medals: it's also about giving people a chance to move and express themselves.
For Squiers, the motivation to join came later. She's been clogging for about 15 years now, and fell in love with it after she was taken to the group's classes. The chance to express herself was invaluable.
"It's so open to creativity," Squiers said. "It's not just music you think you'd dance to, and we do all our own choreography ... the freedom of that is awesome."