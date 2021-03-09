A third Berkshire resident has been charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI in Boston.
Troy E. Sargent, of Pittsfield, was arrested by members of Boston's Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to court documents.
Sargent facing six charges, the report said, including: forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding federal officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds; knowingly engaging in physical violence in restricted building or grounds; and willfully and knowingly engaging in physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings
Two other Berkshire residents Brian McCreary, of North Adams, and David Lester Ross, of Pittsfield, also have been charged in connection in the Capitol riots.
This story will be updated.