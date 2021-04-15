NORTH ADAMS — All third grade students at Greylock Elementary School will learn remotely until April 26, after an individual in the school community tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to families, North Adams Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Malkas said the person tested positive Wednesday, and that students and staff who have had close contact with the person were notified and began quarantining immediately.
"Though we cannot provide specific information about the individual who tested positive, North Adams Public Schools has implemented our protocols for notification, disinfection, and quarantine for staff and students," Malkas wrote. "Contact tracing has been conducted by School Nurse Leader Lauren Gage and she is assured that there is no possible exposure within the schools due to this case. We are also following all Department of Health protocols, including collaborating with our local board of health to complete contact tracing.
"Additionally, we are asking those parents whose students are tested for COVID-19 at their health care provider’s office or at the Stop the Spread Center located at 97 Church Street, North Adams to please report the results to the school nurse."
Malkas said the district is continuing to use a pooled testing program to determine whether there is any community transmission of COVID-19. Parents who would like their child to be tested via the program can sign up by completing a consent form at napsk12.org/page/pooledcovid19testing.
For more information about the program, email Gage at lgage@napsk12.org.
"We will continue to be vigilant in adhering to all of the protocols that have been put in place in an effort to continue in-person learning," Malkas wrote. "We are also continuing to provide remote learning for all students required to quarantine at home. We are committed to continuous communication with, and support of, our families.
"If there is additional transmission as a result of this case or a separate case, we will send out another message immediately."