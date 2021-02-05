PITTSFIELD — With a third city councilor opting not to seek reelection, the field of incumbents running in this fall’s election has narrowed.
Ward 3 Councilor Nick Caccamo confirmed Friday he won’t be seeking reelection and plans to leave the council after completing his fourth term. He said he devoted a great deal of effort toward representing the ward, a rewarding position that he never took for granted.
A few months shy of completing a graduate program in public policy and regional planning at the University of Massachusetts, Caccamo said the time feels right to transition back to the workforce, and he is interested in working in the public sector.
“One of the big takeaways [from serving on the council] is all the great work that full-time city employees do. It's actually been quite influential on my outlook,” he said.
Caccamo is the latest councilor to bow out. Ward 2 Councilor Kevin Morandi and Ward 4 Councilor Chris Connell said they too will not seek another term.
At-Large Councilor Earl Persip III said Friday he was still undecided and plans to make a decision soon, though he expressed reservations about stepping away. Persip, the only African American member of the council, noted the importance of representation in government, and said the city needs good candidates as several of his colleagues announce they will not be seeking reelection. Ward 1 Councilor Helen Moon said late last month that she was undecided.
Councilor At-Large Peter Marchetti, Councilor At-Large Pete White and Councilor At-Large Yuki Cohen said they plan to seek another term, as do Ward 5 Councilor Patrick Kavey, Ward 6 Councilor Dina Guiel Lampiasi and Ward 7 Councilor Anthony Maffuccio.
There are less than two months to go before the first day to pull nomination papers on April 2, followed by the preliminary election Sept. 14 and the general election on Nov. 2. Prospective candidates are beginning to emerge. Engineer, member of the city's Traffic Commission and Downtown Pittsfield Inc. board member Nicholas Russo told The Eagle last month that he was exploring a run for Ward 2, while Michael Merriam and Courtney Gilardi told WAMC they plan to campaign for the Ward 4 seat.