PITTSFIELD — Thirteen potential candidates who plan to run for City Council and School Committee pulled nomination papers on Friday, the first day they were available.
Would-be candidates have plenty of time to pick up nomination papers and gather signatures before the July 16 deadline to submit them to the Registrar of Voters for certification. The preliminary election is on Sept. 14 and the general election is on Nov. 2.
Five people pulled papers to run for four at large seats on the City Council, including incumbents Peter Marchetti, of 63 Valentine Road and also the council president, Earl Persip III, of 190 Karen Drive, and Pete White, of 239 Jason St.
Brandon Mauer, of 11 Paula Ave., and Craig Benoit, of 150 Longview Terrace, also took out papers for at large City Councilor, which require 150 signatures before they can be turned in and the prospective candidate can appear on the ballot.
Three ward seats are expected not to have an incumbent running in this year's election, and prospective candidates picked up nomination papers Friday to run in each of those races. Would-be candidates need 50 signatures from ward residents.
Nicholas Russo, of 38 North St., pulled papers to run in Ward 2, whose sitting Councilor Kevin Morandi announced plans to step away from the council after his two-year term is up.
Kevin Sherman, of 22 Kathy Way, the former City Council president, was the first to obtain papers on Friday, just after City Hall opened, to run in Ward 3. Current Ward 3 Councilor Nicholas Caccamo declared his intention not to seek another term.
Courtney Gilardi, of 17 Alma St., picked up papers to run in Ward 4, where she hopes to succeed Councilor Chris Connell, who also said he won’t be seeking reelection.
Ward 7 Councilor Anthony Maffuccio, of 256 Robbins Ave., took out papers Friday in preparation for his reelection bid. Nolan Fernandez, of 8 Leidhold Place, obtained nomination papers to challenge the Maffuccio.
Ward 5 Councilor Patrick Kavey, of 66 Spadina Parkway, also obtained papers to seek a second term in office.
Two people pulled nomination papers to run for school committee: Bill Tyer, of 17 Richardson St., and Karen Reis Kaveney Murray, of 177 Burke Ave.