Thomas Bowler easily defeats 'Alf' Barbalunga to secure a third term as Berkshire County sheriff

Bowler is greeted by supporters

Sheriff Thomas Bowler is greeting by his supporters Tuesday night at the Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield following his win.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — Thomas Bowler has clinched another term in office as sheriff of Berkshire County. 

Bowler bested challenger Alfred E. "Alf" Barbalunga in Tuesday's Democratic primary, securing his third six-year term in a race that had no Republican candidates. 

Barbalunga gave a concession speech at Rusty Anchor Marina & Pub in Pittsfield before the results were official. Early results showed him trailing Bowler by a huge margin. Bowler, speaking to his supporters at Berkshire Hills Counrty Club, claimed victory.

This story will be updated. 

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

