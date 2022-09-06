Thomas Bowler easily defeats 'Alf' Barbalunga to secure a third term as Berkshire County sheriff

PITTSFIELD — Thomas Bowler has clinched another term in office as sheriff of Berkshire County.
Bowler bested challenger Alfred E. "Alf" Barbalunga in Tuesday's Democratic primary, securing his third six-year term in a race that had no Republican candidates.
Barbalunga gave a concession speech at Rusty Anchor Marina & Pub in Pittsfield before the results were official. Early results showed him trailing Bowler by a huge margin. Bowler, speaking to his supporters at Berkshire Hills Counrty Club, claimed victory.
This story will be updated.