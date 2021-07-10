With travel picking up and COVID-19 vaccinations in New England on the rise, a Forbes list of summer cocktail recipes included three drinks from Berkshire County inns.
The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge featured for its “Spiked Blueberry Lemonade,” Seven Hills Inn in Lenox made the list for its “27-Acres Sangria” and The Porches Inn in North Adams received recognition for its “The Front Porch Rickey.” All three drinks are made using products from Berkshire Mountain Distillers.
The fourth and final drink on the list was “The Hammetts Breeze,” from the Hammetts Hotel in Newport, R.I.
Tourism has in recent years become an increasingly central part of the Berkshire County economy, and coronavirus safety restrictions crippled the sector and its workers for most of 2020. Many, however, expect this summer’s tourist season to provide a resurgence for the lodging industry as well as local businesses that rely on tourism.