PITTSFIELD — A house fire late Thursday night on Adams Street left three families displaced.
No one was injured, but the two-story multifamily home at 61 Adams St. suffered smoke, fire and water damage on all levels, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
Firefighters received a call around 10:15 p.m. about a fire at 59-61 Adams St., and upon arrival spotted smoke and flames in a second floor bedroom. The fire was brought under control a short time later, but crews remained on the scene for three hours checking for hot spots.
Pittsfield Fire out at 61 Adam Street, reported attic fire. No flames or smoke visible outside. Lines charged and attic area being sprayed. No through traffic on Adam. Second Street closed at Adam, fire lines across roadway. Please use alternate route. (Lt. Bradford) pic.twitter.com/BD8lXm4uSr— Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) March 12, 2021
The damage extended the adjacent residence at 59 Adams St., which suffered smoke and water damage.
Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Noyes said it appeared that a light fixture and some old wiring sparked the fire. Investigators deemed the cause as accidental and electrical in nature.
In addition to the three families that were displaced, three cats were rescued and returned to their owners.