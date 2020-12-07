As part of the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, three new testing sites will be opening in the Berkshires.
The free testing sites will be set up in Great Barrington, Pittsfield and North Adams, Gov. Charlie Baker announced at a news conference on Monday.
Over the weekend, more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Massachusetts. More deaths were also reported at Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak has infected 168 of the facility's 224 residents. Many have already recovered, and 24 residents have died.
Baker and other state health officials blamed the uptick in cases on gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.
"The disease is highly contagious and will continue to be dangerous for some time ... ." Baker said. "I have to urge people again to do their part."
He said the new sites would be in partnership with Berkshire Health Systems. No further details were immediately available.
We've significantly expanded our Stop the Spread program, which provides free, asymptomatic testing sites in targeted communities across MA.Today we're announcing a new expansion including several high-capacity drive-through sites, which will drive capacity to 110,000 per week. pic.twitter.com/SQHZIfWC0h— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) December 7, 2020