PITTSFIELD — Four city firefighter recruits recently completed a 50-day state training program.
The recruits — Shane Aitken, Katrina Medders, Jacob Rand and Ryan Ziter — trained in Springfield as members of Class S19 at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy's Career Recruit Firefighting program.
They developed skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely, according to a release from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.
“First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever," Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director David Evans said in the release.
"We have taken advantage of technology, reduced class size to increase social distancing, implemented daily screening, and required mask-wearing to keep our instructors and students as safe as possible during these uncertain times.”