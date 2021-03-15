WILLIAMSTOWN — Several possible new candidates for municipal posts have made their interest known by pulling application papers for the May elections.
But, more notably, two important town slots have generated no interest thus far.
There is a five-year term on the Williamstown Housing Authority that has not yet attracted any candidates. And there is a three-year term on the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Committee, which gov erns over the McCann Technical High School in North Adams, that lack any candidates.
The filing period ends on Tuesday, March 23.
There are two open seats on the Select Board, after Select Board Member Anne O’Connor announced that she will decline to run for re-election as her second three-year term comes to an end, and Jeffrey Thomas will resign his three-year term one year early, leaving an open seat for the remains of his term.
Two new potential candidates for the seat now held by Thomas are Nicholls “Niko” White, owner of Purple Dragon Games center on Spring Street, and Dr. Barbara Rosenthal, a Williamstown physician. According to Town Clerk Nicole Pedercini, both have been issued filing documents, and have not yet returned them.
Two candidates had already filed their intention to run for O’Connor’s vacant slot: local attorney Anthony Boskovich, and Jeffrey Johnson, a member of the Diversity Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee and a service coordinator supervisor in the Pittsfield/North Adams office of the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services.
Three candidates have requesting filing applications for a five-year term on the Planning Board. None of them have filed the forms yet. The three potential candidates are former Planning Board member Alexander Carlisle, incumbent Susan Puddester, a local community activist; and Williams College Professor of Economics Kenneth Kuttner.
The other vacancy is a three-year term as a trustee on the Library Board, for which incumbent Trustee Charles Bonenti has filed to run for re-election.
Select Board Member Thomas announced that he would resign his seat effective the day before the May 11 election, citing growing professional demands on his time, leaving one year of a three-year term to be filled. Select Board Member O’Connor said she would not run again, citing a need to devote more time to professional and family needs.
Also up for election are two three-year terms on the Prudential Committee, which oversees the Williamstown Fire District, operator of the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department. Both incumbents, Edward McGowan and David Moresi, are running for re-election. That election is set for May 25.
Nomination papers are available in the Town Clerk’s office. Anyone seeking to run for office should contact Town Clerk Pedercini and set up an appointment to pick up nomination papers. All signatures must be ink signatures. Completed nomination papers for the town election must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification no later than Tuesday, March 23. Completed nomination papers for the Prudential Committee must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification no later than Tuesday, April 6.
Pedercini can be reached at npedercini@williamstownma.gov or 413-458-3500, Ext. 101.