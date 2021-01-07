PITTSFIELD -- Yet another nursing home is reporting coronavirus infections and deaths among residents.
Three residents of Wingate Residences at Melbourne Place succumbed to the coronavirus, according to Alexandra Schuster, president of Wingate Healthcare. Their deaths were reported to the city this week.
She said 13 residents are battling active COVID-19 infections, and 26 residents total have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, according to a city health official and Schuster.
Schuster said Thursday that 13 staff members have tested positive for the virus, and all of them recovered.
According to Dr. Alan Kulberg, chairman of the city’s Board of Health, the facility is testing residents for the coronavirus every three days. Schuster said all staff and residents who are not currently battling the virus were tested on Jan. 1 and Jan. 4, and all but one were negative.
She said one resident who was tested was asymptomatic. Kulberg said the outbreak started on a memory care unit in the facility.
According to Kulberg, who said he spoke with representatives of Melbourne Place on Thursday, the facility expects all sickened residents of one memory care unit will be recovered by Saturday. Four COVID-19 positive residents in traditional care are expected to recover by Jan. 13.
Kulberg said a rapid response team from the state Department of Public Health was deployed to Melbourne Place to assist. The facility, he said, expected the rapid response team would be departing on Wednesday.
In an email, Schuster said the company has “aggressively implemented containment strategies,” like widespread testing, “aggressive” disinfecting and cleaning, the use of sterilization equipment and personal protective equipment to “to protect our residents and staff from cross-contamination.”