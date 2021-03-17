ADAMS — The race is on to fill two seats on the Select Board.
There are now three candidates willing to fill them. Voters will have to choose two from among them during the May 3 election.
Incumbent John Duval has filed for re-election to another three-year term. The other open three-year seat was held by the late Jim Bush.
Howard Jay Rosenburg, a Kundalini Yoga teacher and life coach at Anahata Schoolhouse on Summer Street, has also filed as a candidate for the Select Board. And the owner of Haflinger Haus Restaurant on Commercial Street, Donald R. Sommer, has declared his candidacy as well.
The filing deadline was March 15. April 13 is the deadline to register to vote in the election.
In other races, Haley Meczywor has filed to run for re-election to a three-year term as town clerk; James Loughman will run again for a three-year term as library trustee; and Bruce Dale Shepley has filed to run again for a three-year term on both the Cemetery Commission and the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District School Committee.
Paula J. Wheeler has filed her candidacy for a three-year term as town assessor, with incumbent Donna McDonald declining to run for re-election.
Other slots open this year include a one-year term as town moderator, Myra Wilk is the incumbent; a three-year term on the Board of Health; two three-year terms as library trustee, incumbent Eugene Michalenko is running, and James R. Laughman is also a candidate; three, three-year terms on the Park Commission with only one incumbent, James Fassell, running for another term; and a vacant one-year term on the Park Commission.
In addition, there is a five-year term on the Planning Board with incumbent David Rhinemiller running to continue in that seat; a five-year term on the Housing Authority, with incumbent Carol Roberts running for re-election; a four-year term on the Housing Authority which is now vacant; and a two-year term on the Housing Authority with no candidates as of yet.
Also, Adams has a vacant four-year term on the Redevelopment Authority; a vacant three-year term on the Redevelopment Authority; and a three-year term on the Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee, with incumbent Michael Mucci seeking to keep his seat.
The Adams Fire District election will be held from noon until 6 p.m. May 11 at the fire station at 3 Columbia St.
Nomination papers for a three-year term on the Prudential Committee and a three-year term as clerk and treasurer are available at the Adams Fire District office. The incumbent clerk and treasurer, Kathleen Fletcher, has filed to run for re-election. The deadline for filing nomination papers is March 23.
Fire district officials ask that anyone wishing to take out nomination papers call ahead to schedule an appointment at 413-743-0179, Ext. 12.