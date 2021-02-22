ADAMS — The 10th annual ThunderFest will go on this year — albeit virtually.
The Virtual ThunderFest will take place March 6 as a Facebook live event and feature a concert and drawings for dozens of gift cards redeemable at restaurants in town. Three popular local music acts will play at the concert.
“The restaurant industry has suffered heavily due to the pandemic,” Raymond Gargan, co-chair of ProAdams, said in a news release. “There is a lot of need out there, but our committee felt that we could provide some help to our local restaurants by purchasing dozens of gift cards and then giving them away to people attending the Facebook Live event.”
The Virtual ThunderFest will start at noon and can be viewed at facebook.com/ThunderFestAdams. Music will be provided by Brian Benlien from noon to 1 p.m.; CJ Field from 1 to 2 p.m.; and the Misty Blues Duo from 2 to 3 p.m. Drawings for gift cards will take place during intermissions between the performances and at the end of the concert.
All attendees who enter a comment or click “Like” or any of the other Facebook reaction icons will be entered into the gift card drawing. For more information, visit exploreadams.com/thunderfest.
“We will miss seeing everyone in person,” said Andrea Berti-Stump, ProAdams event chair, said in the release. “And we’ll also miss some of our signature features such as the bonfire, great food, craft beer, interesting vendors and even our hay bale seating. But we won’t miss the cold!”