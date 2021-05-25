A Thursday evening webinar promoting mental health awareness will feature Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, a recent high school student, and school adjustment and guidance counselors.
People can register for the webinar, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., at tinyurl.com/4ayhcd6b. Those who register are entered into a raffle to win a $25 Dunkin’ gift card.
Harrington will discuss the importance of mental health, the recent student will share a story and the counselors will describe their professions, how they seek to provide help and how people can access support, said Ben Heim, who founded the Berkshire Mental Health Awareness Alliance, which is hosting the event.
Heim, a junior at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, founded the alliance last year, and it now includes Monument Mountain, Hoosac Valley, Taconic, Pittsfield, McCann and Drury high schools, he said.