GREAT BARRINGTON — The state has sent a rapid response team to Timberlyn Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where staff is down to a "skeleton crew" amid a recent outbreak of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, 28 employees and 25 residents were infected at the facility off Route 23, according to a text message obtained by The Eagle.
The notification, which was sent to all staff, residents and their guardians or families by facility administrator Christopher Duncan, also said some staff will be returning from quarantine over the next few days.
"The vast majority of residents and staff" received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 5, according to another message from Duncan sent on Jan. 13. Two clinics for second doses are scheduled for Jan. 26 and Feb. 6.
The message also said the facility is working with Berkshire Medical Center to provide monoclonal antibody therapy for those residents who are eligible and consent; the therapy will be used in those with mild to moderate symptoms who are at higher risk.
The size of the rapid response team, which was sent by the state Department of Public Health, was not clear, and DPH officials did not immediately respond to requests for information.
Duncan, who could not be reached Wednesday, sent the first notification of the outbreak on Jan. 8., when 12 residents and four staff members were infected. Most of the residents were asymptomatic, he added.
As of last month, the facility had 61 residents, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It has a four-star rating out of five stars.
The 71-bed facility has limited its new admissions and will continue to do so until the DPH is confident its infection control measures are robust, Duncan said in the messages.
The infections come after several harrowing months of surging infections and deaths at several county nursing homes. As of Monday, more than 100 positive coronavirus cases sparked the presence of the National Guard to assist staff at Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.
Statewide, 76 percent of nursing facilities have been hard hit by the virus, according to the DPH. Its early January data show that the average age of death associated with the virus across the state is 80.
Gary Conger, whose wife resides at Timberlyn Heights due to a brain injury — she tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday — said that while staffing shortages there have always worried him, he is now feeling desperate about his inability to make contact with his wife.
He said the single communal phone in her wing is no longer in use due to contagion concerns. Not all residents have cellphones and can operate them — his wife among them.
On Wednesday, he boarded the bus from Great Barrington to Pittsfield to get her a flip phone, though he also worries it will be hard for her to use.
He says he has left messages on the facility's main line, and rarely gotten a response. Conger, who is currently living in a motel, said he's worried about her daily care, and that his wife, 52, could grow ill and die without his ever seeing her again.
"I know that there are good and dedicated employees there," he said. "But I am concerned about the lack of transparency. I'm not getting information [about her]. They make family members jump through hoops."
A receptionist at the facility Wednesday said it is currently operating with a "skeleton crew." When asked to speak to any managers, they said both are out, and declined to provide more information.
The phone number listed for parent company Thomaston, Conn.-based Bear Mountain Healthcare is not working. And the company is not posting its COVID-19 data to its website.
The company runs 18 facilities in New England, and last year closed another town location, Great Barrington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.