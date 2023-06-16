We asked Eagle staff: What would you put in a time capsule in 2003?

On Saturday, as part of a celebration of the bronze elk statue at Whitcomb Summit turning 100, Elks lodge members from around the state will crack open a time capsule buried at the site.

But before you get excited, the time capsule was buried in 2003 — 20 years ago, not 100.

According to Eagle reporter Greta Jochem, who is covering the event, organizers regretted not burying anything 100 years ago, so they buried one in 2003 with Elks Association memorabilia.

Some Eagle staff members were surprised — 2003 was just yesterday, right?

As a refresher, in 2003 the musical "Wicked" made its debut on Broadway; Apple launched iTunes music and every song was 99 cents; "In da Club" by 50 Cent and "Crazy in Love" by Beyonce featuring Jay-Z were topping the charts; and the U.S. invaded Iraq.

This writer graduated high school in 2003, while other colleagues were already working and writing for The Eagle. And for a final blow to the thief that is time: some of our staffers were in elementary school and a few interns were babies or not yet born.

It got us thinking: What would we put in a time capsule in 2003 to be unearthed someday? (Share your answers by emailing lhollenbaugh@berkshireeagle.com.)

"A flip phone." — Scott Stafford, Eagle reporter

"A DVD of 'Finding Nemo.'" — Kevin Moran, executive editor

"I would have put my 'Hairspray' Original Broadway Cast Recording!" — Aaron Simon Gross, arts and entertainment reporter

"I was 8 then, so probably an 'Arthur' VHS tape." — Greta Jochem, Eagle reporter

"I was a child in 2003, so I would probably put a Bionicle in there, if I was willing to part with one. They were the most popular toy at that time at school — everyone my age had one." — Mitchell Chapman, night news editor

"My original iPod." — Jimmy Nesbitt, managing editor for news

"Wikipedia tells me that that's the year Mr. Rogers died, which I distinctly remember. I used to watch Mr. Rogers reruns with my grandparents after they picked my sister and I up from elementary school. The day he died I was watching the news with my grandparents and I remember being so shocked by his death (probably because I had no concept of a rerun at that point and didn't realize his shows weren't live.) I'd put in a Mr. Rogers episode in honor of him." — Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Eagle reporter

"I would put my copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. I was about 11 in 2003 and I was obsessed with Harry Potter. I started reading the books right around when the movies were coming out in early 2000's, and by 2003 only the first two movies existed, and the fifth book just hit the shelves." - Jess Gamari, digital content creator

"My first pair of Ugg boots that I wore religiously with a denim mini skirt and my favorite Victoria's Secret Pink hoodie that I had to buy when I saw a photo of Lindsey Lohan wearing it getting on her private plane. (I still own that hoodie and would NEVER part with it for a time capsule to this day.)" — Lindsey Hollenbaugh, managing editor of content engagement