State fire safety officials are urging people to remember to change the batteries in smoke alarms.
“As we ‘spring ahead’ with Daylight Savings Time, remember to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “Working smoke alarms are key to surviving a fire. Unless you have newer alarms with 10-year sealed batteries, this is a good time to replace the alkaline batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms."
Saturday night is the time to set the clocks one hour forward.
“Winter is not over, and our furnaces have been working hard. This is the time of year when something might break causing deadly carbon monoxide to leak into our homes,” said Ostroskey, “Working carbon monoxide alarms are the only way to detect that invisible poison.”
“Smoke alarms, like other household appliances, don’t last forever,” said Chief Michael C. Newbury, president of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts. “Check the age of your alarms. Smoke alarms usually need to be replaced after 10 years, and carbon monoxide alarms after five to seven. “If they are more than 10 years old, replace the entire alarm,” he added.
The State Fire Code requires replacement of battery-operated smoke alarms in older one- and two-family homes to be photoelectric and have 10-year, sealed, non-replaceable, non-rechargeable batteries and a hush feature.
“Fire officials hope that if we make smoke alarms easier for people to maintain, they will take care of them,” Ostroskey said. “We see too many disabled smoke alarms in fires when people really needed them to work.”
“Time is your enemy in a fire. Working smoke alarms give you precious time to use your home escape plan before poisonous gases and heat make escape impossible,” he added.