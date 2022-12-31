<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Incoming Berkshire district attorney Timothy Shugrue claims he didn’t get the transition help he needed. Email records show repeated outreach by Andrea Harrington’s office

Andrea Harrington and Timothy J. Shugrue

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, left, and Timothy J. Shugrue, who will take her job next week, disagree over the handling of the transition between the two administrations. 

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341. Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Managing editor for innovation

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.

Swearing-in ceremonies Wednesday

Timothy J. Shugrue will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Wednesday by Judge John Agostini in Berkshire Superior Court, with retired Judge Daniel Ford acting as emcee.

Earlier that morning, Patricia M. Harris, register of deeds in the Berkshire Middle District, will join with Sue Deeley to swear-in Shugrue so that he, in turn, can swear-in new assistant district attorneys. That step is needed so the ADAs can be in court that morning.

There will be a celebration at Patrick’s Pub following the swearing-in.

