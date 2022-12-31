Incoming Berkshire district attorney Timothy Shugrue claims he didn’t get the transition help he needed. Email records show repeated outreach by Andrea Harrington’s office
- By Meg Britton-Mehlisch and Larry Parnass, The Berkshire Eagle

Swearing-in ceremonies Wednesday
Timothy J. Shugrue will be sworn in at 3 p.m. Wednesday by Judge John Agostini in Berkshire Superior Court, with retired Judge Daniel Ford acting as emcee.
Earlier that morning, Patricia M. Harris, register of deeds in the Berkshire Middle District, will join with Sue Deeley to swear-in Shugrue so that he, in turn, can swear-in new assistant district attorneys. That step is needed so the ADAs can be in court that morning.
There will be a celebration at Patrick’s Pub following the swearing-in.