Strong Christmas season for Tinseliner punctuates high turnout year for Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum

ADAMS — If you’ve ever wanted to see Santa Claus riding alongside a speeding train in a North Adams firetruck, you’ve got one weekend left to do it this year.
That’s exactly what you can see on the Tinseliner, a festive train ride through north county that attracts families and train enthusiasts from around the area.
The train is operated by the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum, a volunteer organization started in 1984, which runs the Hoosac Valley line from Adams to North Adams on weekends from Memorial Day to October. The trains offer special runs for foliage season and holidays, too, including for the Christmas season.
“We’re able to run almost year-round now,” said Kevin Chittenden, superintendent of train operations. “That’s pretty impressive with a staff of all volunteers.”
The Hoosac Valley train rides started in 2015 after the railway expanded its operations from Lee and Lenox to Adams.
The train’s last runs this year will be this weekend, along with the Mistletoe and Music cabaret runs on Saturday.
The old locomotive gets decorated for the holiday season as it turns into a holiday-themed Tinseliner. Twinkling lights are hung both inside the train’s antique passenger cars from the 1920s and 1950s and around the locomotive itself. Presents are packed into the cozy confines, too, as families are seated for the ride.
Chris Baroffo, a coach assistant for the Hoosac Valley line, helps to load passengers onto the train during its boarding times. Baroffo is also in charge of announcing when some esteemed guests climb aboard.
Along the way, the train stops to pick up Mrs. Claus, who talks with the kids and helps them fill out letters for Santa. Then, Santa comes in on a long, red “sleigh” from the North Adams Fire Department with the sirens blaring.
“Their faces light up and they’re screaming ‘Oh my god, Santa!’ when he’s following alongside the train,” Baroffo said.
All the while, holiday tunes and tidings are enjoyed by the passengers. On a particularly snowy run on Sunday, Baroffo said the weather helped riders get into the spirit, too.
Chittenden said the railway is on track to have its busiest season yet this year. Ridership is up about 12 percent from last year, he said, manifesting in a total of almost 9,600 riders for the year.
That’s up from 8,500 last year, and the train often averages around 8,000 per year, save for a particularly bad 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Christmas trains played no small part in those figures, adding just under 1,900 tickets to the year’s totals. There’s still some seats available, too, but options are more and more limited. Chittenden said it was possible that ridership would surpass 10,000 this year, a first for the organization.
“It’s certainly a worthy goal,” Chittenden said.
Regardless of that milestone, volunteers running the rides are satisfied with the season’s turnout.
“Our purpose for doing these trains is to share the love of the season,” Baroffo said. “It’s all about the kids.”