The region remains under a heat advisory until tonight, as hot, muggy weather blankets the Berkshires.
Temperatures are expected to hover around 90 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service said Monday afternoon that it "feels like" 93 degrees in the Pittsfield area, and issued recommendations for staying cool this week.
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," meteorologists with the NWS said.
The Heat Advisory for today has been expanded to include southern Fulton and southern Herkimer counties. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Protect yourself during extreme heat and stay #WeatherReady. #nywx pic.twitter.com/5HzX4KNGMS— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) June 28, 2021
Tips from the NWS to stay safe and cool during the heat advisory, which ends at 8 p.m., include:
- Drink fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, if possible
- Check in on relatives, friends and neighbors.
- Do not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the day
- Learn the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion
- Choose lightweight and loose clothing
Pittsfield officials on Monday afternoon were discussing possibly providing a space for residents to cool off, and were expected to provide The Eagle with additional details as they become available.
The North Adams Public Library said it had cool water on hand Monday and invited those who need a break from the heat to stop by 74 Church St., according to a social media post. The facility was dealing with some "cooling issues" early Monday, but eventually worked them out.