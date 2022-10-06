Liquor license for previous managers of Tito's Mexican Grill rescinded, clearing the way for new owners to get one

The Pittsfield Licensing Board on Monday rescinded the liquor license held by the previous managers of Tito’s Mexican Grill, clearing the way for new ownership to acquire a liquor license and reopen the restaurant.
The move comes after months of unsuccessful attempts to reach the former license holder, Felipe Perez. Perez was one of the restaurant’s former managers. The licensing board decided in its Aug. 29 meeting to give a month’s notice to Perez, who is no longer in the Pittsfield area.
Tito’s, located at 34 Depot St., was purchased by Daniel Gomez, who also owns La Fogata on Tyler Street. Gomez’s attorney, Loretta Mach, said that the restaurant would present its proposal to get a new liquor license transferred at the next meeting of the licensing board. The license would be transferred from Eleventh Pin Restaurant, formerly Ken’s Bowl.
At the Aug. 29 meeting, Mach said that the liquor license was one of the last hurdles to clear for the restaurant’s reopening. The new operators are still determining an official date for its return, she said.
The transfer will happen in about a month, allowing Perez that length of time to appeal the decision. The next licensing board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 31.