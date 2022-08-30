A piece of paper stands in the way of reopening Tito's Mexican Grill in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD – The former operators of Tito’s Mexican Grill at 34 Depot St. may have their liquor license rescinded, paving the way for the place to reopen under a new owner.
Attorney Loretta Mach told the Pittsfield Licensing Board at a recent meeting that her client, Miguel Gomez, purchased the assets of Tito’s Mexican Grill and intends to open the restaurant, but cannot move forward until the liquor license is transferred or a new one can be acquired.
He has not been able to secure a signature for the transfer from one of the restaurant’s previous managers, Felipe Perez.
Mach said last week that attempts to contact Perez have been unsuccessful. They have had difficulty locating him and believe he is no longer in the Pittsfield area.
Gomez recently traveled to Pennsylvania to try to speak with Perez, but was unsuccessful. Mach advised the board it is possible Perez had gone to Mexico and would not return.
Mach asked the board to consider rescinding the license so Gomez could move forward with his plans.
“Knowing what I know about this particular license, I don’t think it would be utilized at all,” Mach said. “I just hate to see someone who’s ready to go in and reopen this restaurant being hindered because of this issue.”
The board said it will attempt to contact Perez to inform him that if he isn’t present at its next meeting, the liquor license will be rescinded. The board's next scheduled meeting is Oct. 3.