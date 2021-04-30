Community
1Berkshire: Business Boost Series, "Opportunities For Women Owned Businesses," noon to 1:30 p.m., via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/cw5hbefb.
Berkshire Business and Professional Women: Networking and program by Barbara Bonner, "A Conversation on Forgiveness," 5:30 p.m., via Zoom. Register at BerkshireBPW.org.
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts: The MCLA community is invited to view and vote on MCLA senior business plan pitches during the College’s virtual 2021 Innovation & Entrepreneurship Challenge, voting open from 5 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Friday, at mcla.instructure.com/courses/3265819.
Master Gardener Hotline: Gardening questions answered by Master Gardeners, 9 a.m. to noon, leave a message and call will be returned the following Monday between 9 a.m. and noon, 413-298-5355.
Pittsfield Recycling: Paper recycling for curbside pickup.
Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program: Virtual conversation for youth on the topic of racial justice, 5 p.m., on Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/conversationonracialjustice.
Music
Drumming Class: Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center and Gaia Roots World Music present West African & Caribbean drum and song classes with Aimee Gelinas, online and in person at the Dalton CRA, depending on COVID restrictions, masks required, 5:30 p.m. beginner, 6:45 p.m. advanced. For registration and fee, email aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Theater
Walnut Woods: A one-act 'Digi-Play' of "The Shot," starring Sharon Lawrence, directed by Michelle Joyner, followed by a panel discussion with the Creative Team and Walnut Woods, 7 p.m. Reservations by donation: walnutwoods.org/events.