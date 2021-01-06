Community
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives: Cookbook club, featuring "Soup Swap : Comforting Recipes to Make and Share" by Kathy Gunstnoon, via Zoom. Information: stockbridgelibrary.org.
Health and Fitness
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center: Digital information session regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, with cooperation from CAT-TV and the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, 1 p.m., at facebook.com/CATTVbennington, and on CAT-TV’s public channel 1075.
Kid Stuff
Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives: Story-Walk, “Red Sled” by Lita Judge, 46 Main St., Stockbridge. On view through Jan. 11.
Literary
Berkshire Historical Society at Arrowhead: Join author and Arrowhead writer-in-residence emeritus Jana Laiz for a six-week series of interactive writing activities inspired by Arrowhead, grades six and up, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Information: education@berkshirehistory.org.