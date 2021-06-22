Art
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Making Art Together with Eva Schuster and other Guild of Berkshire Artists, 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. For link, see BerkshireArtists.org.
Community
Al Nelson Friendship Center: Food pantry, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 45 Eagle St., North Adams.
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
City of Pittsfield: Churchill Street residents, project partners and other interested parties are invited to a public meeting regarding the construction of the new culvert located over Churchill Brook at the intersection of Churchill Street and Hancock Road, 5 p.m., meeting on location at the intersection of Churchill Street and Hancock Road.
Last Word Toastmasters: Public speaking and leadership club meets, 6:30 to 8 p.m., via Skype. Information: lastword.toastmastersclubs.org.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Williamstown Community Chest: Annual meeting, 8:30 a.m. at Field Farm, 554 Sloan Road, Williamstown. Seating is limited and persons interested in attending should contact the Community Chest office, 413-458-2443 or info@WilliamstownCommunityChest.org.
Dance
Clark Art Institute: Midsummer Eve bonfire celebration, a performance of traditional Norwegian folk dance accompanied by music played on the Hardanger fiddle followed by a bonfire, 7:45 to 9 p.m., Terrace tickets are sold out but grounds attendance is first-come, first-serve, 225 South St., Williamstown.
Kid Stuff
West Stockbridge Library: Storywalk, “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, 21 State Line Road, West Stockbridge.
Music
Windsor Lake Concerts: Legal Tender, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 100 Windsor Lake Drive, North Adams.
Theater
Chester Theatre Company: "Title and Deed," written by Will Eno, directed by Keira Naughton, $10 Chester and Middlefield residents, $47.50, 3 p.m., at Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield.