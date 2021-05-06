Art
Bernay Fine Art: "Mixing It Up," 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 296 Main St., Great Barrington, at bernayfineart.com or on Artsy through June 6.
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Making Art Together with Eva Schuster and other Guild of Berkshire Artists, 2 to 4:45 p.m., on Zoom. Meet artist Natasha Wein, 5 p.m., via Zoom. For links, see BerkshireArtists.org.
Community
Berkshire Botanical Garden: Annual Plants-and-Answers Plant Sale, admission and parking are free, members’ early buying from 9 a.m. to noon, open to the public, noon to 5 p.m., 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge.
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Great Barrington Libraries: Cooking Class: Festive Mother's Day Meal, register at gblibraries.org/events by noon to receive the link to a pre-recorded program that can be viewed on YouTube.
MCLA’s Master of Business Administration Program: "Business Financials in the Time of COVID," with Gregg Levante, Tracy L. McConnell, Marie Harpin and Tara J. Barboza, noon, via Zoom. To register, visit mcla.edu/mba.
Pittsfield Recycling: Paper recycling for curbside pickup.
Film
Images Cinema: Fresh Fest, A Food and Farm Film Festival, all films are free to view and will be available for the full week with the exception of "Gather," which will be available for one show only, at watch.eventive.org/imagesvirtual through May 13.
Kid Stuff
Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives: Virtual storytime, 2 p.m., at facebook.com/stockbridgelibraryassociation.
Music
Williams College: I/O New Music livestream, 7:45 p.m., link at events.williams.edu.
Outdoors
Mass Audubon: Birding at Canoe Meadows, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, 309 Holmes Road, Pittsfield. Register: massaudubon.org/pleasantvalley.
Theater
Knesset Israel: "In the Land of Israel" by Amos Oz, adapted and performed by TAMIR, streaming through May 31 at knessetisrael.org/amosozplay.