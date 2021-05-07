Art
Great Barrington Libraries: "Go, van Gogh! A Virtual Art Tour with Mike Norris," 7 to 8:30 p.m., register at gblibraries.org/events.
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Join Marion Grant for collage and mixed media workshop, 1 p.m., on Zoom. For link, see BerkshireArtists.org.
Community
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Master Gardener Hotline: Gardening questions answered by Master Gardeners, 9 a.m. to noon, leave a message and call will be returned the following Monday between 9 a.m. and noon, 413-298-5355.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
West Stockbridge Grange: Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Grange Hall, Church Street, Stockbridge.
Kid Stuff
South Berkshire Kids: Baby and Books on Zoom with Jess, 10 a.m., email Jess at southberkshirekids@gmail.com for the link.
Music
Drumming Class: Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center and Gaia Roots World Music present West African & Caribbean drum and song classes with Aimee Gelinas, online and in person at the Dalton CRA, depending on COVID restrictions, masks required, 5:30 p.m. beginner, 6:45 p.m. advanced. For registration and fee, email aimee@gaiaroots.com.