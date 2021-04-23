Art
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Join Marion Grant for a collage and mixed media workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., on Zoom. For link, visit BerkshireArtists.org.
Community
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Master Gardener Hotline: Gardening questions answered by Master Gardeners, 9 a.m. to noon, leave a message and call will be returned the following Monday between 9 a.m. and noon, 413-298-5355.
New Lebanon Library: Caring for Our Piece of the Earth, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Sign up at forms.gle/F1wMrMQLBojJVrfa9.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Kid Stuff
Hilltown Family Center and The Appalachian Mountain Club: StoryWalk, "I Went Walking" by Sue Williams, at Noble View Outdoor Center, 635 South Quarter Road, Russell.
South Berkshire Kids: Baby and Books on Zoom with Jess, 10 a.m., email Jess at southberkshirekids@gmail.com for the link.
Music
Drumming Class: Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center and Gaia Roots World Music present West African & Caribbean drum and song classes with Aimee Gelinas, online and in person at the Dalton CRA, depending on COVID restrictions, masks required, 5:30 p.m. beginner, 6:45 p.m. advanced. For registration and fee, email aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Theater
Great Barrington Public Theater: Premier of David Mamet’s new monologues, "Four American Women," pay-to-view on Broadway-on-Demand through May 9, $24 for a 48-hour viewing window, tinyurl.com/k2khm4ef.