Tommy, Cheshire's favorite Swiss Brown ox, officially named 'Tallest Living Steer' by Guinness World Records

Balawender, Tommy and Cuevas

Tommy, center, with his caretakers, Fred Balawender, left, and Laurie Cuevas. "We are so proud of him and we are so excited about this title, this is a wonderful thing for our family." Cuevas says. "We are absolutely, absolutely thrilled.

CHESHIRE — We all knew Tommy the ox was tall, but now it’s official: He’s one of the tallest steers in the world.

Balawender holds certificate next to Tommy

Fred Balawender of Winterpast Farm in Cheshire holds the official certificate which declares Tommy to be the "Tallest Living Steer," by Guinness World Records. 

Standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, (1.87 meters) Tommy, a 13-year-old steer residing at Winterpast Farm in Cheshire, has been officially named “The 2024 Tallest Living Steer” by the Guinness World Records, certified on Dec. 11, 2022.

Tommy is a Brown Swiss ox, weighing in at an estimated 3,000 pounds. His caretakers, Fred Balawender and Laurie Cuevas, are only able to guess his weight because they’re unable to transport Tommy in a trailer large enough to fit him. While they do have a large cattle trailer, he’s just too big to fit inside.

Meet Tommy, a 13-year-old Brown Swiss steer, owned Tommy was measured to an official height of 6 feet and 1 inch, and is estimated to weight roughly 3,000 pounds.

In a video posted from Guinness World Records, Cuevas says Tommy had always been large for his age, but Brown Swiss bovines tend to be that way.

“He wasn’t too unusual until he got to be probably 4 or 5 years old. Then we started to realize, ‘Wow, he just keeps growing.’”

tommy the ox and farmer fred balawender walk on farm

At Fred Balawender’s farm in Cheshire, Tommy the Swiss brown ox has become something of a celebrity on TikTok, after Balawender’s daughter began posting videos of her father’s relationship with his "favorite child."

As far as a diet, Tommy is pretty healthy. He enjoys eating apples most of all. Each day, he eats about 5 gallons of grain, as well as a bale or so of hay, and drinks “two bathtubs worth of water, at least, maybe more,” Cuevas says.

“We are absolutely thrilled.” Cuevas says. “We are so proud of him and we are so excited about this title, this is a wonderful thing for our family, and we are absolutely, absolutely thrilled. We’re so proud of him.”

large ox lifts head in barn with closed eyes

At Fred Balawender’s farm in Cheshire, Tommy the Swiss brown ox has become something of a celebrity on TikTok, after Balawender’s daughter began posting videos of her father’s relationship with the 6’5” tall, 3,000 pound "favorite child."

This isn’t the first time Tommy has made headlines.

In 2021, Tommy and the other animals on the farm entered the spotlight as TikTok sensations. Cuevas decided to make videos of daily life on the farm featuring the goats, cows and other animals on the farm. The videos have millions of views, with the highest now at 15.4 million views.

@dairygoatmother

Cuevas has been posting videos of Tommy to TikTok on her account @dairygoatmother. Since we last checked in with her, the account gained about 10,000 followers and now has more than 245,000 followers.

Jess Gamari can be reached at jgamari@berkshireeagle.com.

